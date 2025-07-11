Mass Departures Rock Department of Government Efficiency
At least eight key members of the Department of Government Efficiency have resigned in the past six months. A senior White House official suggested these departures align with the nature of their temporary government roles known as special government employees, which include a mandatory end date.
A wave of resignations has swept through the Department of Government Efficiency, with eight core members departing over the past six months, according to a report by Politico. The information was derived from internal records and sources close to the situation.
A senior White House official attributed these resignations to the temporary nature of employment that many DOGE members held. These roles, designated as special government employees, come with a predetermined end date, which the departures appear to adhere to, as highlighted in the report.
The ongoing exodus raises questions about the stability and workflows within the department, as it adapts to the void left by key figureheads stepping down simultaneously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-FCC chief had no discussions with White House on Trump Mobile phone
India Affirms US Partnership Amidst Pakistan Army Chief's White House Visit
FCC Chair on Trump Mobile: No White House Talks
AT&T In Talks with the White House Amid Situation
High-Stakes Diplomacy at the White House: Trump and Netanyahu Meeting