Mass Departures Rock Department of Government Efficiency

A wave of resignations has swept through the Department of Government Efficiency, with eight core members departing over the past six months, according to a report by Politico. The information was derived from internal records and sources close to the situation.

A senior White House official attributed these resignations to the temporary nature of employment that many DOGE members held. These roles, designated as special government employees, come with a predetermined end date, which the departures appear to adhere to, as highlighted in the report.

The ongoing exodus raises questions about the stability and workflows within the department, as it adapts to the void left by key figureheads stepping down simultaneously.

(With inputs from agencies.)