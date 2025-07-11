The Unpredictable Tide: U.S. Tariffs and Global Financial Markets

Global markets are grappling with uncertainty as U.S. tariff policies stir unease about future economic growth. Investors are divided, with some forecasting corrections in stocks and bonds when outcomes become clearer.

President Trump's fluctuating trade strategies have left markets wary, particularly after recent tariff announcements targeting Canada and potentially Europe. Despite seeming market composure, this period is marked by a typical late-stage bull market environment.

While Wall Street stocks thrive on optimism around AI and potential Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, safer assets like government bonds and gold show concerns about growth impacts. The second half of the year could reveal the true effects of these tariffs.