Puravankara Ltd. Reports a Surge in Sales Bookings Amidst Higher Price Realisation

Puravankara Ltd's sales bookings increased to Rs 1,124 crore in the first quarter, despite a dip in sales volume. The rise is attributed to higher price realisation, with figures increasing from Rs 8,246 to Rs 8,988 per sq ft. The firm continues to expand its extensive project portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty giant Puravankara Ltd reported a significant rise in sales bookings, tallying Rs 1,124 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year, driven by increased price realisation.

In a recent regulatory filing, the company announced it had achieved a sales value of Rs 1,124 crore for the April-June quarter, up from Rs 1,064 crore during the same period last year. Despite a minor dip in sales volume, from 1.29 million sq ft to 1.25 million sq ft, the average price realisation rose from Rs 8,246 to Rs 8,988 per sq ft, contributing to the surge in sales.

Puravankara has completed over 90 projects, encompassing around 53 million sq ft across major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai. Holding a land bank of 25 million sq ft and several ongoing projects totalling 37 million sq ft, the firm's growth prospects remain robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

