Luxury Home Sales Surge in Delhi-NCR: A Testament to Rising Affluence

The Delhi-NCR region experienced a significant rise in luxury home sales, with transactions reaching 3,960 units of Rs 6 crore and above during January-June 2025, according to a joint report by CBRE and Assocham. This represents more than a threefold increase from the 1,280 units sold the previous year.

Luxury real estate saw an 85% growth in sales across India's top cities, with unique challenges linked to varying price thresholds in regions like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Mumbai and Delhi-NCR homes set the Rs 6 crore benchmark for luxury markets, the report states, reflecting a strategic boom in residential real estate.

Gaurav Kumar from CBRE highlighted the sector's resilience amid robust macroeconomic trends, emphasizing consumers' growing confidence and lifestyle demands. Meanwhile, Assocham's Manish Singhal called for reforms to facilitate urban housing and boost sustainable development, underlining the resilient appetite for premium properties despite economic fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)