Devastating Floods in Nepal: Hydropower Projects Impacted

In a sudden calamity, at least ten hydropower projects have faced significant damage as floods wreaked havoc across the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers in Nepal, authorities reported on Friday. Triggered by a possible glacial lake burst in China, these floods have severely impacted the infrastructure of the Rasuwa district.

The natural disaster not only uprooted the historically significant Nepal-China friendship bridge but also resulted in the tragic loss of at least nine lives with 19 individuals reported missing. Several containers and cars were claimed by the floodwaters, illustrating the widespread destruction of the region.

Despite these challenges, Rajan Dhakal, spokesperson for the Nepal Electricity Authority, assured that the overall power generation remains steady. While the Rasuwagadhi project, with 111 MW capacity, faces longer downtime, most affected projects are expected to resume operations within a month, ensuring continued power exports to neighboring India and Bangladesh.