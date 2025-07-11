Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Nepal: Hydropower Projects Impacted

At least 10 hydropower projects in Nepal have been damaged by flash floods caused by a possible glacial lake burst in China. The floods, affecting Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, demolished the Nepal-China friendship bridge, killed nine people, and left 19 missing. Several power projects were shut down, yet Nepal’s ongoing power exports remain largely unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:51 IST
Devastating Floods in Nepal: Hydropower Projects Impacted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a sudden calamity, at least ten hydropower projects have faced significant damage as floods wreaked havoc across the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers in Nepal, authorities reported on Friday. Triggered by a possible glacial lake burst in China, these floods have severely impacted the infrastructure of the Rasuwa district.

The natural disaster not only uprooted the historically significant Nepal-China friendship bridge but also resulted in the tragic loss of at least nine lives with 19 individuals reported missing. Several containers and cars were claimed by the floodwaters, illustrating the widespread destruction of the region.

Despite these challenges, Rajan Dhakal, spokesperson for the Nepal Electricity Authority, assured that the overall power generation remains steady. While the Rasuwagadhi project, with 111 MW capacity, faces longer downtime, most affected projects are expected to resume operations within a month, ensuring continued power exports to neighboring India and Bangladesh.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025