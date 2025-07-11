Global Leaders Unite at Sarajevo Conference to Champion Ethical Finance

June 2025 The International University of Sarajevo (IUS), in strategic collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI), successfully hosted the landmark international conference “Values for Impact: Ethical Finance, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth” from 18–19 June 2025. The event served as a high-level platform for redefining the role of finance through an ethical, inclusive, and sustainable lens, drawing over 160 global participants from more than 20 countries.

A Convergence of Visionaries and Institutions

Organized with academic partners such as the University of Dundee (UK), Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University (Türkiye), INCEIF University (Malaysia), and the Center for Advanced Studies (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the conference stood out as a symbol of global academic solidarity in reimagining economic systems.

The event was generously supported by platinum sponsor Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası, while BH Telecom sponsored a crucial panel on artificial intelligence, signaling the importance of technological foresight in shaping inclusive financial futures.

Opening with Purpose and Vision

Inaugurating the conference, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Yıldırım, Rector of IUS, emphasized the gravity of its theme and global resonance:

“This conference represents a pivotal moment for global collaboration, uniting diverse perspectives to advance ethical finance and sustainable development, aligning with IUS’s commitment to fostering innovation and moral responsibility in economic systems.”

Keynote by IsDBI: A Blueprint for a Better Financial Future

In a compelling keynote, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, called for a paradigm shift in global finance. Rooted in Islamic finance principles, his message resonated with a deep moral imperative:

“Islamic finance offers the blueprint for aligning finance with markets, technology with values, and innovation with sustainability. The path ahead will not be easy. But the mission is worth the journey.”

Ethical Finance Meets Innovation

Dr. Ahmet Albayrak, Executive Vice President of Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası and Patron of the IUS Center for Islamic Finance, Innovation, and Sustainability, underscored the urgency of global dialogue to reinforce the moral and digital fabric of modern economic systems. His address urged scholars and practitioners to “converge at the crossroads of ethics and innovation.”

A key highlight of the event was the participation of three global authorities in Islamic economics, all former recipients of the Islamic Development Bank Prize:

Dr. Mehmet Asutay, Durham University, UK

Dr. Mohammad Kabir Hassan, University of New Orleans, USA

Dr. Habib Ahmed, Durham University, UK

Their presence elevated discourse on themes ranging from inclusive fintech ecosystems to the revitalization of moral economic traditions.

Engaging Sessions and Thought Leadership

The conference featured a variety of plenary and parallel sessions focused on timely and transformative themes, including:

“Reviving the Moral Foundations of Economic Life”

“Islamic FinTech for Inclusive and Ethical Futures”

“Green Waqf: Islamic Sustainable Solutions to Climate Change”

These sessions tackled critical issues such as the climate crisis, financial inclusion, and the development of faith-aligned financial instruments that promote social justice.

One of the most anticipated segments was led by Dr. Beebee Salma Sairally, Editor of the International Journal of Islamic Finance and Sustainable Development—a publication jointly supported by IsDBI and INCEIF. Her session offered practical insights into academic publishing, supporting early-career scholars and practitioners eager to contribute to the field’s growing body of knowledge.

Building Bosnia’s Position as a Regional Thought Leader

The success of the conference signals Bosnia and Herzegovina’s rising status as a potential intellectual hub for Islamic economics and finance in Southeast Europe. With Sarajevo at the intersection of Eastern tradition and Western academic rigor, stakeholders see an opportunity for the region to contribute meaningfully to global sustainable development frameworks.

The outcomes of this conference are expected to feed directly into regional strategies aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while also promoting Islamic finance principles as viable alternatives to conventional models often criticized for exacerbating inequality and short-termism.

A Platform for Continuing Collaboration

The conference is expected to be a springboard for future research networks, cross-institutional partnerships, and policy recommendations that place ethics, sustainability, and innovation at the heart of finance. Plans are underway to institutionalize this gathering as a recurring event that will not only shape academic discourse but also influence policy and business practices in emerging and developed markets alike.

As the world grapples with economic inequality, climate challenges, and ethical dilemmas in AI and finance, “Values for Impact” emerges as a powerful call to reimagine growth models that are just, inclusive, and morally anchored.