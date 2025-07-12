Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery: Fuel Cutoff Behind Air India Crash

A preliminary investigation into the Air India crash revealed that three seconds after takeoff, the plane's engines' fuel cutoff switches were unexpectedly triggered, causing the engines to lose power. The report has raised questions over the cause of the switch activation as investigators continue to probe the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:30 IST
A preliminary investigation into last month's tragic Air India crash, which claimed 260 lives, has shed light on a critical factor that led to the disaster. According to Indian aviation accident investigators, the aircraft's engines abruptly lost fuel supply just three seconds after takeoff, as the fuel cutoff switches simultaneously flipped from run to cutoff.

Moments after leaving the runway, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner started losing thrust, rapidly descending. Cockpit voice recordings reveal a pilot questioning why the fuel was cut off, with a fellow pilot denying any involvement. The report, unveiled on Saturday, does not specify the individuals making these remarks nor does it clarify the source of the Mayday signal transmitted before the crash.

Aviation expert John Cox has underlined the improbability of accidental fuel switch activation, noting it requires deliberate motion. As investigators continue to probe the incident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau states there are no current recommendations for the aircraft or engine manufacturers, Boeing and GE. The investigation is ongoing as authorities aim to uncover what led to this catastrophic engine failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

