Unraveling the Mystery: Air India Crash Investigation Unfolds

A recent preliminary report suggests that malfunctioning engine fuel cutoff switches may have contributed to the tragic Air India crash last month, resulting in the loss of 260 lives. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, making it the world's deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), leading the probe, has assembled a multidisciplinary team that includes aviation specialists and representatives from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Key evidence, including two black box units, has been retrieved and is currently under examination.

Though the preliminary findings indicated no immediate actions against Boeing or GE, the report highlighted a concerning cockpit exchange about the fuel cutoff. The aviation community awaits the comprehensive final report, promised within a year, for further clarity and resolutions.