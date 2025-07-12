Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery: Air India Crash Investigation Unfolds

A preliminary report reveals that engine fuel cutoff switches were likely involved in the Air India crash that killed 260 people. The investigation, led by India's AAIB with NTSB support, is progressing with black boxes recovered and analyzed. A final report is anticipated within a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 03:19 IST
Unraveling the Mystery: Air India Crash Investigation Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent preliminary report suggests that malfunctioning engine fuel cutoff switches may have contributed to the tragic Air India crash last month, resulting in the loss of 260 lives. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, making it the world's deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), leading the probe, has assembled a multidisciplinary team that includes aviation specialists and representatives from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Key evidence, including two black box units, has been retrieved and is currently under examination.

Though the preliminary findings indicated no immediate actions against Boeing or GE, the report highlighted a concerning cockpit exchange about the fuel cutoff. The aviation community awaits the comprehensive final report, promised within a year, for further clarity and resolutions.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025