Revolutionizing Travel Comfort: Sleeping Pods Debut at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Visakhapatnam railway station unveils sleeping pods, offering an affordable and modern stay for passengers under the East Coast Railway Zone. Catering to high accommodation demand, the pods provide budget-friendly, secure, and hygienic options, featuring amenities like free Wi-Fi and modern bathrooms, without requiring a train or platform ticket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 12-07-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking move, Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway Zone inaugurated sleeping pods at the Visakhapatnam railway station, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative.

Launched under the Non-Fare Revenue model, the capsule hotel offers inexpensive, modern overnight facilities aimed at travelers visiting Vizag for various purposes, including tourism and education.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra acknowledged the high accommodation demand, prompting this pilot project to advance passenger comfort. Featuring ergonomically designed beds and modern amenities, the facility aims to ensure safety and privacy, highlighting its user-friendly approach without necessitating a train or platform ticket.

