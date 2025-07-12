Revolutionizing Travel Comfort: Sleeping Pods Debut at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

In a groundbreaking move, Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway Zone inaugurated sleeping pods at the Visakhapatnam railway station, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative.

Launched under the Non-Fare Revenue model, the capsule hotel offers inexpensive, modern overnight facilities aimed at travelers visiting Vizag for various purposes, including tourism and education.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra acknowledged the high accommodation demand, prompting this pilot project to advance passenger comfort. Featuring ergonomically designed beds and modern amenities, the facility aims to ensure safety and privacy, highlighting its user-friendly approach without necessitating a train or platform ticket.

(With inputs from agencies.)