Flight 171 Tragedy: A Somber Anniversary of Fate and Fear

On the one-month anniversary of the Air India AI-171 crash from Ahmedabad to London, the memories of the tragedy that killed 260 people resurface. Families express apprehension as flights resume under a new code. Relatives urge for stringent technical checks to avert future mishaps.

One month after the Air India flight AI-171 disaster claimed 260 lives, survivors' families are revisiting feelings of anxiety and fate. The crash, which turned a Dreamliner into a blazing wreck at BJ Medical College hostel, left 241 dead onboard and killed 19 on the ground, including medical students.

As AI-171 was replaced by the AI-159 code, Saturday saw relatives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport nervously waiting for passenger departures. Bhartiben Prajapati, who watched her daughter take the same route, expressed nervousness stemming from last month's tragedy.

Families are urging rigorous technical checks, citing reports of engine failure. Gajanand Pandya, a father, stayed until take-off to quell his concerns, pressing for government action to prevent another aviation disaster of this magnitude.

