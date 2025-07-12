Transatlantic Tension: Trump's 30% Tariff Sparks Global Reaction

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified the ongoing trade tension by announcing a 30% tariff on goods imported from the European Union and Mexico. The decision, revealed via social media, has been met with widespread concern among European leaders and industry figures.

European Council President Antonio Costa voiced the EU's unwavering stance to protect its interests, warning that tariffs serve as taxes that fuel inflation and create economic uncertainty. Hildegard Mueller of the German Auto Industry Association highlighted the escalating financial burden on businesses, urging a prompt resolution to avoid detrimental impacts on transatlantic trade.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar criticized the tariffs, labeling them a substantial financial strain on American families. As negotiations progress, the EU remains open to dialogue but is prepared to impose countermeasures if necessary, underscoring the urgency to find a mutually agreeable solution before escalating trade conflicts further.

(With inputs from agencies.)