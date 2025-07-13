Investors Brace for Volatile Week Amid Trade Talks and Earnings Season
Stock investors face a challenging week as they track earnings of big firms, India-US trade talks, and inflation data. Global market trends and foreign investor activities will guide equities. Uncertainty in trade deals and earnings season are key, affecting market movements both domestically and globally.
- Country:
- India
This week, stock investors are preparing for potential volatility as they focus on several critical market factors. Analysts suggest that quarterly earnings reports from leading firms, ongoing Indo-US trade negotiations, and inflation data will be pivotal in shaping market directions.
In addition to domestic cues, international market trends and the investment behaviour of foreign investors will significantly influence Indian equities, according to experts. Lingering uncertainties, especially around trade negotiations with the US, continue to cast a shadow on investor confidence.
Last week saw the BSE Sensex dropping over 1%, driven primarily by global tariff uncertainties and a slower-than-expected start to the earnings season. As the earnings calendar intensifies with key companies reporting, traders are also keeping a close watch on scheduled inflation data and global economic updates.
