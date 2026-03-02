Left Menu

Equities Tumble as West Asia Conflict Spurs Oil Price Surge

Shares of oil marketing and paint companies fell on Monday as crude oil prices surged amid West Asia conflict. Indian Oil Corporation and other key players saw significant declines. Rising oil prices and weakening INR raise concerns about inflation, fiscal impact, and strained margins in energy-dependent sectors.

On Monday, shares of oil marketing companies and paint manufacturers experienced notable declines as tensions in West Asia drove crude oil prices upward. Indian Oil Corporation experts among others saw substantial drops as investors reacted to the increasing costs.

Vikram Kasat from PL Capital highlighted that the prolonged surge in oil prices remains a major concern for India's economy, impacting inflation, fiscal health, and corporate margins. Both oil marketing entities and paint producers are under pressure due to escalating input costs.

Prices for Brent crude saw a significant 8.25% rise, reflecting global market trepidations. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex plummeted by 2,743.46 points before settling at 80,238.85 points, illustrating the broader economic strain caused by these developments.

