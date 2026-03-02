Equities Tumble as West Asia Conflict Spurs Oil Price Surge

On Monday, shares of oil marketing companies and paint manufacturers experienced notable declines as tensions in West Asia drove crude oil prices upward. Indian Oil Corporation experts among others saw substantial drops as investors reacted to the increasing costs.

Vikram Kasat from PL Capital highlighted that the prolonged surge in oil prices remains a major concern for India's economy, impacting inflation, fiscal health, and corporate margins. Both oil marketing entities and paint producers are under pressure due to escalating input costs.

Prices for Brent crude saw a significant 8.25% rise, reflecting global market trepidations. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex plummeted by 2,743.46 points before settling at 80,238.85 points, illustrating the broader economic strain caused by these developments.