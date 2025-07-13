Lodha Developers Eyes Major Annuity Growth by 2030-31

Lodha Developers is set to significantly boost its annual rental income to Rs 1,500 crore by the fiscal year 2030-31, according to Managing Director Abhishek Lodha. This financial growth aims to offset nearly all interest and salary costs, fostering a stronger financial foundation for the company.

Having already established a notable presence in the housing sector, the Mumbai-based firm is now focused on expanding its commercial real estate footprint. The company's strategic projects include office complexes, retail establishments, and industrial warehousing parks. Current annuity income stands at Rs 250 crore, with plans to develop a substantial income portfolio over time.

Noteworthy strides include land acquisitions in Chennai and Delhi-NCR for warehousing parks and continued enhancements to their high-street retail and residential projects. Lodha Developers expects a total annuity income of Rs 1,150 crore by 2030-31, leveraging its current portfolio to achieve this target. The company's commitment to sustainable and resilient development adds to its strategic expansion plans.