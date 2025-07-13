Left Menu

Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Kota, Rajasthan, where a mini-bus collided with a truck. Four family members died and ten others were injured. Sleep deprivation is suspected as the cause. The deceased and injured are from Rajasthan's Karoli and are receiving medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:49 IST
Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway early Sunday morning, claiming the lives of four family members. The accident involved a mini-bus and a truck, leaving ten others injured near Kota, Rajasthan, according to police reports.

Authorities have initiated a preliminary investigation, which suggests the driver of the mini-bus may have lost control due to drowsiness, leading to the fatal collision. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivam Joshi confirmed that three individuals died on the spot, with another succumbing to injuries at the hospital.

The deceased include Geeta Soni (63), her sons Anil Soni (48) and Brijesh Soni (45), and her son-in-law Suresh Soni (45), all from Sitabadi, Karoli. Injured victims are receiving treatment at Kota's MBS hospital. The bodies have been moved to the mortuary for autopsies.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025