Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A tragic incident unfolded on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway early Sunday morning, claiming the lives of four family members. The accident involved a mini-bus and a truck, leaving ten others injured near Kota, Rajasthan, according to police reports.

Authorities have initiated a preliminary investigation, which suggests the driver of the mini-bus may have lost control due to drowsiness, leading to the fatal collision. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivam Joshi confirmed that three individuals died on the spot, with another succumbing to injuries at the hospital.

The deceased include Geeta Soni (63), her sons Anil Soni (48) and Brijesh Soni (45), and her son-in-law Suresh Soni (45), all from Sitabadi, Karoli. Injured victims are receiving treatment at Kota's MBS hospital. The bodies have been moved to the mortuary for autopsies.