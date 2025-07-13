FSSAI Strengthens Compliance: Accurate Annual Returns Crucial for Food Safety

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a stern directive to all Food Business Operators, underscoring the critical importance of ensuring the absolute accuracy of their annual return submissions. The FSSAI warns that any false or misleading information will result in severe penalties, highlighting the paramount need for compliance to maintain a safe food ecosystem. This announcement was made on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier this month, FSSAI communicated with food safety units across states, emphasizing essential compliance mandates. Since making it compulsory in December 2020, the submission of Annual Returns via the online FoSCoS platform has markedly improved, capturing vital production data alongside non-mandatory compliance details.

Licensing Authorities are now tasked with rigorously scrutinizing Annual Returns within their jurisdiction to verify their credibility. In instances of inconsistencies or false declarations, appropriate actions will be taken according to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and relevant regulations. The FSSAI has provided a revision mechanism in FoSCoS for FBOs to correct past mistakes, with strict timelines to ensure compliance and avoid penalties under Section 61 of the FSS Act, 2006.