Left Menu

FSSAI Strengthens Compliance: Accurate Annual Returns Crucial for Food Safety

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) emphasizes the importance of precise annual return submissions by Food Business Operators to avoid heavy penalties. The online FoSCoS platform has improved submission rates since its mandate in 2020, with ongoing scrutiny ensuring adherence to regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:31 IST
FSSAI Strengthens Compliance: Accurate Annual Returns Crucial for Food Safety
Representative Image (Image/@fssaiindia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a stern directive to all Food Business Operators, underscoring the critical importance of ensuring the absolute accuracy of their annual return submissions. The FSSAI warns that any false or misleading information will result in severe penalties, highlighting the paramount need for compliance to maintain a safe food ecosystem. This announcement was made on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier this month, FSSAI communicated with food safety units across states, emphasizing essential compliance mandates. Since making it compulsory in December 2020, the submission of Annual Returns via the online FoSCoS platform has markedly improved, capturing vital production data alongside non-mandatory compliance details.

Licensing Authorities are now tasked with rigorously scrutinizing Annual Returns within their jurisdiction to verify their credibility. In instances of inconsistencies or false declarations, appropriate actions will be taken according to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and relevant regulations. The FSSAI has provided a revision mechanism in FoSCoS for FBOs to correct past mistakes, with strict timelines to ensure compliance and avoid penalties under Section 61 of the FSS Act, 2006.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025