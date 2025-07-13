Titagarh's Land Acquisition Fuels Production Growth for Vande Bharat Coaches

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has made a strategic move by acquiring a 40-acre land parcel from the West Bengal government on a lease valued at Rs 126 crore. This acquisition is set to bolster the company's production capabilities at its Uttarpara facility in Hooghly district, focusing on Vande Bharat coaches and metro cars.

The extensive land, located across the mouzas of Kotrung and Bhadrakali, is contiguous to Titagarh's existing operations, making it a pivotal addition to the company's ambitious expansion plans. The 99-year lease, agreed upon on July 12, 2025, is a testament to the company's long-term vision.

With this expansion, Titagarh aims to scale its production capacity dramatically—from 300 cars annually to approximately 850 by the fiscal year 2028. This growth is underpinned by a fundraising initiative of Rs 200 crore through a preferential issue of warrants. The company's robust order book, valued at Rs 11,200 crore and supplemented by its joint ventures, illustrates its influential market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)