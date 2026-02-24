Ukrainian Drone Maker Skyfall Eyes Danish Production Expansion

In a strategic move to expand its manufacturing capabilities, Ukrainian drone maker Skyfall is in discussions with Denmark to set up production facilities on Danish soil, according to the Danish defense ministry. The company, known for developing advanced unmanned aerial systems, aims to become the second Ukrainian defense firm operating in Denmark following Fire Point's recent expansion.

The Danish defense ministry praised Skyfall's product offerings, highlighting the potential benefits of having a robust production lineup available domestically. This expansion into Denmark is seen as strategically vital, not only for Ukraine but also for reinforcing Danish defense capabilities.

Last year, Copenhagen announced that Ukrainian company Fire Point would begin producing fuel for long-range missiles in Denmark. The move marked the first international expansion by a Ukrainian defense entity. Russia, however, expressed concerns, warning that such developments could lead to military escalation. In December, Ukraine also agreed with the Netherlands on joint drone production.

(With inputs from agencies.)