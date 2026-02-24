Ukrainian Drone Maker Skyfall Eyes Danish Production Expansion
Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyfall is negotiating with Denmark to establish drone production in the country, following Fire Point's previous missile fuel production agreement. The defense ministry noted Skyfall's strategic product portfolio could benefit both nations. Russia warned Denmark about escalation risks.
In a strategic move to expand its manufacturing capabilities, Ukrainian drone maker Skyfall is in discussions with Denmark to set up production facilities on Danish soil, according to the Danish defense ministry. The company, known for developing advanced unmanned aerial systems, aims to become the second Ukrainian defense firm operating in Denmark following Fire Point's recent expansion.
The Danish defense ministry praised Skyfall's product offerings, highlighting the potential benefits of having a robust production lineup available domestically. This expansion into Denmark is seen as strategically vital, not only for Ukraine but also for reinforcing Danish defense capabilities.
Last year, Copenhagen announced that Ukrainian company Fire Point would begin producing fuel for long-range missiles in Denmark. The move marked the first international expansion by a Ukrainian defense entity. Russia, however, expressed concerns, warning that such developments could lead to military escalation. In December, Ukraine also agreed with the Netherlands on joint drone production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand HC Quashes POCSO Case in Rare Circumstances
SC stays Kerala HC's decision to quash Rs 20 cr 'Nava Kerala' programme of ruling LDF.
SC stays HC order to quash LDF govt’s citizens response programme in Kerala
HC hears arguments on plea to quash certification of 'The Kerala Story 2'
Bombay HC quashes order that stayed proceedings against Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications to classify their bank accounts as fraud.