India Eases Emission Norms for Thermal Power Plants, Aims for Targeted Pollution Control

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India has revised the 2015 emission norms for thermal power plants, relaxing the mandatory requirement for flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system installation. This decision is anticipated to benefit around 79% of India's thermal plants.

Experts in the industry suggest that the revised norms could lower the power generation cost for thermal power plants by 25 to 30 paisa per kilowatt hour (Kwh), which would be advantageous for consumers. FGDs will now only be obligatory for coal-fired plants within 10 kilometers of cities with populations exceeding one million, or plants in critically polluted or non-attainment areas, or those using high-sulphur imported coal.

Although FGD systems effectively remove sulphur dioxide from emissions in plants burning high-sulphur coal, they are costly, consume significant water resources, and increase carbon dioxide emissions during both installation and operation. The government's decision stems from assessments by research institutes, which found that ambient sulphur dioxide levels are within national standards, even in areas lacking FGD systems.

Full-scale retrofitting of FGDs could significantly raise carbon dioxide emissions, primarily through increased limestone mining and energy use for plant auxiliaries. Some environmentalists argue this policy change may slow progress towards clean air objectives. Nonetheless, government sources contend the new norms address pollution where it is most critical.

For a developing country like India, where thermal plants satisfy over 80% of power needs, this approach serves as a pragmatic model. The guidelines are consistent with global standards, echoing strategies adopted in countries like the United States, European Union nations, and China, which prefer targeted FGD deployment over broad mandates.

