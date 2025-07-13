Tragic Collision on Delhi-Dehradun Highway: Kawariya Killed
A kawariya died and two others were injured in a motorcycle collision with a car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The accident, leaving Amit dead and Aman and Abhishek injured, occurred near Haridwar early Sunday morning. The car driver fled the scene and police investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:03 IST
A serious accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway claimed the life of a kawariya while leaving two others injured early Sunday morning, according to police reports.
The tragic incident unfolded around 2:30 am as Amit, Aman, and Abhishek traveled from Shahjahanpur district towards Haridwar to collect holy water.
The collision, involving a speeding car and their motorcycle, resulted in Amit's immediate death. The car's driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which is now in police custody as investigations continue.
