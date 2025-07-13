Air India Dreamliner Crash Highlights Throttle Control Concerns
Air India replaced the Throttle Control Module (TCM) of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft involved in a crash twice over six years, following Boeing's 2019 directive. The TCM, linked to fuel control switches, was a key focus in the crash investigation. Boeing continues to support the inquiry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The recent crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has brought attention to the Throttle Control Module (TCM), previously replaced twice following a Boeing directive in 2019.
The TCM, which includes fuel control switches, is central to ongoing investigations as the switches were disengaged just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, leading to the tragic accident.
Air India followed a Maintenance Planning Document by Boeing, replacing the TCM every 24,000 flight hours. As investigations continue, Boeing remains cooperative, adhering to international aviation protocols.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Final Victim Identified: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Death Toll Confirmed
Vantara's Swift Response: Ensuring Elephant Safety During Ahmedabad Rath Yatra
XECH Unveils Immersive Retail Experience in Ahmedabad
AI pilots carry simulator test after Ahmedabad crash; results show Boeing 787-8 kept flying
AI pilots carry simulator test after Ahmedabad crash; results show Boeing 787-8 kept flying