Left Menu

Air India Dreamliner Crash Highlights Throttle Control Concerns

Air India replaced the Throttle Control Module (TCM) of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft involved in a crash twice over six years, following Boeing's 2019 directive. The TCM, linked to fuel control switches, was a key focus in the crash investigation. Boeing continues to support the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:29 IST
Air India Dreamliner Crash Highlights Throttle Control Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has brought attention to the Throttle Control Module (TCM), previously replaced twice following a Boeing directive in 2019.

The TCM, which includes fuel control switches, is central to ongoing investigations as the switches were disengaged just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, leading to the tragic accident.

Air India followed a Maintenance Planning Document by Boeing, replacing the TCM every 24,000 flight hours. As investigations continue, Boeing remains cooperative, adhering to international aviation protocols.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025