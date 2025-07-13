Air India Dreamliner Crash Highlights Throttle Control Concerns

The recent crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has brought attention to the Throttle Control Module (TCM), previously replaced twice following a Boeing directive in 2019.

The TCM, which includes fuel control switches, is central to ongoing investigations as the switches were disengaged just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, leading to the tragic accident.

Air India followed a Maintenance Planning Document by Boeing, replacing the TCM every 24,000 flight hours. As investigations continue, Boeing remains cooperative, adhering to international aviation protocols.