Fireball at Southend: Plane Crash Sparks Emergency Response
A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport, sparking a large fireball and drawing emergency services to the site. No details on the flight's origin or number of passengers were released. Eyewitnesses described the plane banking heavily before crashing. The scene remains under investigation as nearby areas were evacuated.
Updated: 13-07-2025 23:46 IST
Emergency services swiftly responded to a small plane crash at London Southend Airport on Sunday, where a dramatic plume of fire and black smoke rose from the crash site.
Eyewitness John Johnson described the horrifying incident, recounting how the plane banked left shortly after takeoff before inverting and crashing into the ground, creating a significant fireball.
Essex Police, on the scene with fire and ambulance services, evacuated nearby facilities as investigations continued. Local MP David Burton-Sampson urged residents to maintain distance, expressing concern for those involved.
