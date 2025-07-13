Fireball at Southend: Plane Crash Sparks Emergency Response

Emergency services swiftly responded to a small plane crash at London Southend Airport on Sunday, where a dramatic plume of fire and black smoke rose from the crash site.

Eyewitness John Johnson described the horrifying incident, recounting how the plane banked left shortly after takeoff before inverting and crashing into the ground, creating a significant fireball.

Essex Police, on the scene with fire and ambulance services, evacuated nearby facilities as investigations continued. Local MP David Burton-Sampson urged residents to maintain distance, expressing concern for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)