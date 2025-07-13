Left Menu

Fireball at Southend: Plane Crash Sparks Emergency Response

A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport, sparking a large fireball and drawing emergency services to the site. No details on the flight's origin or number of passengers were released. Eyewitnesses described the plane banking heavily before crashing. The scene remains under investigation as nearby areas were evacuated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:46 IST
Fireball at Southend: Plane Crash Sparks Emergency Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Emergency services swiftly responded to a small plane crash at London Southend Airport on Sunday, where a dramatic plume of fire and black smoke rose from the crash site.

Eyewitness John Johnson described the horrifying incident, recounting how the plane banked left shortly after takeoff before inverting and crashing into the ground, creating a significant fireball.

Essex Police, on the scene with fire and ambulance services, evacuated nearby facilities as investigations continued. Local MP David Burton-Sampson urged residents to maintain distance, expressing concern for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025