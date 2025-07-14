Left Menu

Chaos at London Southend: Airport Shuts Down After Plane Crash

London Southend Airport in Essex halted operations indefinitely following a small plane crash. The incident occurred on England's south-east coast, prompting the cancellation of all flights. Emergency services are investigating, with an unknown number of people on board the plane. Images showed a fireball over the airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 03:12 IST
Chaos at London Southend: Airport Shuts Down After Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded at London Southend Airport in Essex as a small plane crashed, prompting the immediate closure of operations.

The airport, located on England's south-east coast, ceased all flights as emergency services and air accident investigators managed the scene. Local Essex police confirmed they responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Reports indicated a 12-metre plane was involved.

Though the number of people aboard remains unknown, shocking images of a fiery explosion were visible. The East of England Ambulance Service dispatched multiple ambulances in response, and several international flights faced cancellations.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025