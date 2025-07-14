Chaos at London Southend: Airport Shuts Down After Plane Crash
London Southend Airport in Essex halted operations indefinitely following a small plane crash. The incident occurred on England's south-east coast, prompting the cancellation of all flights. Emergency services are investigating, with an unknown number of people on board the plane. Images showed a fireball over the airport.
A tragic incident unfolded at London Southend Airport in Essex as a small plane crashed, prompting the immediate closure of operations.
The airport, located on England's south-east coast, ceased all flights as emergency services and air accident investigators managed the scene. Local Essex police confirmed they responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Reports indicated a 12-metre plane was involved.
Though the number of people aboard remains unknown, shocking images of a fiery explosion were visible. The East of England Ambulance Service dispatched multiple ambulances in response, and several international flights faced cancellations.
