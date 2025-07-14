Air India Crash Investigation Continues Amid Speculations
The ongoing investigation into last month's Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad remains inconclusive, according to a memo by CEO Campbell Wilson. While the preliminary report provides new insights, it raises additional questions, urging all parties to avoid premature conclusions. The AAIB leads the probe, highlighting the need for thorough analysis.
The report highlighted a series of events involving simultaneous activation of the engine fuel cutoff switches, followed by a catastrophic loss of thrust. However, it neither identified a cause nor recommended corrective actions.
The crash, which resulted in 260 fatalities, has intensified scrutiny around Air India operations. Meanwhile, the AAIB spearheads the investigation as there is a broad call for a thorough, unbiased examination of the incident.
