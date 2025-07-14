Air India Crash Investigation Continues Amid Speculations

The investigation into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last month is still ongoing, and conclusions remain elusive, airline CEO Campbell Wilson stressed in a recent internal memo. Despite the release of a preliminary report, the need for a comprehensive analysis persists.

The report highlighted a series of events involving simultaneous activation of the engine fuel cutoff switches, followed by a catastrophic loss of thrust. However, it neither identified a cause nor recommended corrective actions.

The crash, which resulted in 260 fatalities, has intensified scrutiny around Air India operations. Meanwhile, the AAIB spearheads the investigation as there is a broad call for a thorough, unbiased examination of the incident.