Air India Crash Investigation Continues Amid Speculations

The ongoing investigation into last month's Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad remains inconclusive, according to a memo by CEO Campbell Wilson. While the preliminary report provides new insights, it raises additional questions, urging all parties to avoid premature conclusions. The AAIB leads the probe, highlighting the need for thorough analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:32 IST
The investigation into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last month is still ongoing, and conclusions remain elusive, airline CEO Campbell Wilson stressed in a recent internal memo. Despite the release of a preliminary report, the need for a comprehensive analysis persists.

The report highlighted a series of events involving simultaneous activation of the engine fuel cutoff switches, followed by a catastrophic loss of thrust. However, it neither identified a cause nor recommended corrective actions.

The crash, which resulted in 260 fatalities, has intensified scrutiny around Air India operations. Meanwhile, the AAIB spearheads the investigation as there is a broad call for a thorough, unbiased examination of the incident.

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

