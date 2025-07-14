Goa Introduces Eco-Friendly Ro-Ro Service on Mandovi River

On Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant initiated the Roll on-Roll off (Ro-Ro) service across the Mandovi River, connecting Chorao island with Panaji, the state's capital.

This eco-friendly initiative, steered by the state river navigation department, is being managed by a private operator under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) framework. During the launch, Sawant emphasized the service's potential to replace conventional ferries and cut down the carbon footprint, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to leverage inland waterways for reducing road congestion.

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns over the use of jetties, ensuring they are meant solely for public transport. Meanwhile, Minister Subhash Phal Desai highlighted the cultural homage in naming the ferries Dwarka and Gangotri. The new service decreases the journey from the mainland to Chorao Island from 30 minutes to a swift 13-minute trip.

