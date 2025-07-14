Left Menu

Russia's Workforce Revolution: Importing a Million Skilled Laborers

Russia is set to import one million skilled workers from India by the end of the year to address the labor shortage in industrialized areas like Sverdlovsk. This move, led by the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry, seeks to fill workforce gaps as young talents shy away from factory jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:07 IST
Russia's Workforce Revolution: Importing a Million Skilled Laborers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia plans to import up to one million skilled workers from India by year-end to tackle labor shortages in its industrial regions, a Russian business leader announced.

Andrey Besedin, head of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry, revealed to RosBusinessConsulting that this initiative aims to fill the need for qualified workers, particularly in Sverdlovsk. The region's capital, Yekaterinburg, is preparing to open a new Consulate General to manage these workforce inflows.

Besedin noted that many native workers are engaged in military operations or are opting out of industrial careers, exacerbating the shortage. The move includes consideration of laborers from Sri Lanka and North Korea, despite challenges. To address predictions of a 3.1 million worker shortfall by 2030, the Ministry of Labor is also advocating for increased foreign labor quotas.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025