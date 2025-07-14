Russia's Workforce Revolution: Importing a Million Skilled Laborers
Russia is set to import one million skilled workers from India by the end of the year to address the labor shortage in industrialized areas like Sverdlovsk. This move, led by the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry, seeks to fill workforce gaps as young talents shy away from factory jobs.
Russia plans to import up to one million skilled workers from India by year-end to tackle labor shortages in its industrial regions, a Russian business leader announced.
Andrey Besedin, head of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry, revealed to RosBusinessConsulting that this initiative aims to fill the need for qualified workers, particularly in Sverdlovsk. The region's capital, Yekaterinburg, is preparing to open a new Consulate General to manage these workforce inflows.
Besedin noted that many native workers are engaged in military operations or are opting out of industrial careers, exacerbating the shortage. The move includes consideration of laborers from Sri Lanka and North Korea, despite challenges. To address predictions of a 3.1 million worker shortfall by 2030, the Ministry of Labor is also advocating for increased foreign labor quotas.
