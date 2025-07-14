Bluegod Entertainment's Strategic Share Split and Expansion

Bluegod Entertainment has announced that its board is set to meet on Wednesday, July 16, to deliberate on a proposal concerning the subdivision of the company's equity shares. This move, aimed at restructuring the company's stock, awaits shareholder approval as part of its corporate strategy.

According to a statement, the company's current share face value stands at Rs 10. The proposed stock split aims to enhance market liquidity and shareholder value. Bluegod Entertainment, formerly operating as Indra Industries, continues to make strides in the entertainment sector with efforts in new film acquisitions and high-impact projects.

To fuel its ambitious expansion, the company has recently completed a successful rights issue, raising Rs 49 crore. Known for its presence in the manufacture of single super phosphate fertilizers and diversification into polymers, the Indore-based enterprise is broadening its horizons while maintaining financial stability and strategic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)