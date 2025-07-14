Air India Flight AI171 Crash Probe Raises More Questions than Answers
The preliminary report on the Air India flight AI171 crash, which claimed 260 lives, has resulted in more questions than answers, according to Air India's CEO. The report found no mechanical issues or pilot errors. Investigation continues with a focus on safety and cooperation from Air India.
The aviation world remains on edge as the preliminary report into the Air India flight AI171 crash reveals more puzzles, but few solutions. Initially, the investigation has recognized that neither mechanical faults nor pilot errors contributed to the June 12 tragedy in Ahmedabad, raising uncertainties about its cause.
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson emphasized the importance of refraining from hasty conclusions, given the report's tentative findings. He stated that both fuel quality and pilot sobriety were impeccable. Meanwhile, the airline has been conducting extensive safety checks on its Boeing 787 fleet under regulatory supervision.
As speculation swirls, Air India remains committed to assisting investigators. The CEO has highlighted the company's priorities: supporting affected families, maintaining operational safety, and ensuring customer satisfaction. Discussions continue around cockpit recordings, with experts urging patience until the final report is released.
(With inputs from agencies.)
