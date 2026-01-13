Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Champions Wisdom and Respect in AI Era

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged for an India that values wisdom and respects diverse languages and cultures during a speech at St. Thomas English High School in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi emphasized the role of schools in transforming information into wisdom and fostering respect and kindness among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:02 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a message resonating deeply with the ethos of a multicultural India, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has advocated for fostering a society where respect for diverse languages and cultures prevails. His comments came during an address to students and teachers at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of St. Thomas English High School in Gudalur, Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi emphasized the critical role of educational institutions in navigating the challenges of the information age, particularly amidst advancements in artificial intelligence and technology. He articulated that schools must cultivate individuals who can transform readily available information into profound knowledge and wisdom. Highlighting the importance of wisdom, he remarked that it is essential to avoid creating a world solely driven by information.

Further, Gandhi stressed the necessity of qualities such as humility in public life, sharing insights from his extensive political career. His visit to Tamil Nadu reflects the intensifying political dynamics ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections, where the CMK-Congress alliance will contest against other significant political fronts.

