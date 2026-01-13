Scandal Strikes Indian Shooting: National Coach Faces Serious Allegations
The Indian shooting community is in turmoil following allegations against national coach Ankush Bhardwaj for sexual misconduct with a minor athlete. The National Rifles Association of India's chief, Kalikesh Singh Deo, emphasized a stringent zero-tolerance policy towards such misconduct and assured full cooperation with the official investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Indian shooting federation, led by Kalikesh Singh Deo, has adopted a stern stance against sexual misconduct in sports after serious allegations surfaced against national coach Ankush Bhardwaj. Bhardwaj is accused of sexually assaulting a minor shooter, prompting legal action under stringent sections of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) has suspended Bhardwaj, committed to supporting law enforcement during investigations. The complaint, registered by a 17-year-old in Faridabad, accuses Bhardwaj of intimidation and career sabotage threats. The federation stresses its commitment to athlete safety and upholding stringent ethical standards.
Deo remarked that this is the first case of such magnitude and highlighted the NRAI's measures to prevent misconduct. These include signing behavior protocols and empowering athletes to speak up. The organization reinforces its institutional mechanisms, including the Internal Complaints Committee, to ensure a vigilant sports environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sexual assault case: Kerala court grants custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to police for 3 days.
Kerala Court Grants Police Custody of Expelled MLA in Sexual Assault Case
SIT Seeks Custody of MLA in Thiruvalla Sexual Assault Case
National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt
Uber's Legal Battle: Navigating the Storm of Sexual Assault Claims