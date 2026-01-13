Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves: Greenland & Denmark in U.S. Talks Over Arctic Control

Denmark and Greenland's foreign ministers are set to meet with U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance, to discuss President Trump's intentions regarding Greenland. The meeting aims to address disagreements over U.S. influence in the Arctic, as Denmark prepares for enhanced NATO collaboration in the area.

The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland will engage in crucial talks with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday. This meeting arises in light of President Donald Trump's persistent agenda to extend American influence over the strategically vital Arctic region.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, along with Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt, triggered the high-level dialogue following Trump's renewed assertions to claim Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. Vance's involvement brings the discussion to the historic halls of the White House.

Originally floated in 2019 during Trump's presidency, the notion of acquiring Greenland has met with domestic resistance. Meanwhile, a push for Greenland's autonomy continues. In response to the geopolitical tensions, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen plans to fortify Denmark's military role and seeks NATO's increased involvement, underscoring heightened importance on Arctic strategic interests.

