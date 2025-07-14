Left Menu

Ola Electric Shares Surge Amid Robust Quarterly Growth

Ola Electric's stock soared nearly 20% as the company reported a 35.5% rise in quarterly revenue to Rs 828 crore. The firm delivered 68,192 vehicles in Q1 FY26, a 32.7% increase from Q4 FY25. Ola's EBITDA turned positive thanks to cost-cutting on Project Lakshya.

Shares of Ola Electric surged by nearly 20% on Monday, following an impressive 35.5% increase in the company's revenue from operations for the April-June quarter, totaling Rs 828 crore.

The stock soared 18.36% to close at Rs 47.13 on the BSE, with an intra-day high of Rs 47.78. Meanwhile, on the NSE, it ascended by 19.74% to finish at Rs 47.66 a share.

Ola Electric delivered 68,192 vehicles in Q1 FY26, up 32.7% quarter-on-quarter. The firm turned EBITDA positive in June, driven by a vertical integration strategy. The cost optimization project, Lakshya, significantly reduced monthly operating expenses, with further reductions planned for FY26.

