India Boosts GCC Expansion through Strategic Policies and Talent Development

The Indian government is actively developing comprehensive policy measures to boost the growth of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), with significant efforts underway to support more than 1,800 such centers across the nation. Anuradha Sharma, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, highlighted these initiatives at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) GCC Business Summit on Monday.

Sharma emphasizes India's evolution into a major GCC hub globally. The shift from Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) to today's Global Capability Centers signifies a substantial transformation into a 'huge engine of revenue, growth, and employment.' The scope of services provided by GCCs now includes product development, operations, engineering, and software, contributing 1.8% to India's gross value added.

Key enablers include robust infrastructure and digital reforms, supported by initiatives like Digital India. States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana have promoted conducive environments for GCCs through strategic policy measures. However, challenges like limited engagement in national programs and the need for faster decision-making to expand GCCs to tier-2 cities persist, requiring coordinated efforts at state and national levels.

