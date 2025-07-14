Bullet Train Buzz: Fact-Checking Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route Claims

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has addressed recent misinformation circulating about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Contrary to news reports claiming the Ministry of Railways had changed plans, the project is continuing unchanged.

The PIB confirmed that the bullet train corridor is progressing as scheduled using Japanese Shinkansen technology. The misinformation suggested a switch to Vande Bharat trains on the route.

Reaffirming the strategic partnership between India and Japan, the introduction of E10 Shinkansen trains reflects ongoing international collaboration in infrastructure development.