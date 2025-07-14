Tragedy in the Skies: Four Perish in UK Plane Crash

A tragic plane crash over the weekend resulted in the deaths of four passengers aboard a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, Essex Police reported. The incident unfolded shortly after the aircraft departed from London Southend Airport.

Authorities are working diligently to identify the victims, none of whom were British nationals. The plane, operated by Dutch company Zeusch Aviation, was en route to its base in Lelystad, Netherlands, following a flight path from Athens, Greece, to Pula, Croatia, earlier that day.

Zeusch Aviation, known for its medical evacuation and private charter operations, saw the 23-metre turboprop rapidly ignite shortly after takeoff, according to police. Investigators continue their inquiry into the cause of this fatal occurrence.

