Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Four Perish in UK Plane Crash

A Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, operated by Zeusch Aviation, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from London Southend Airport, killing four non-British individuals on board. The aircraft, used for various aviation services, had flown from Athens and Croatia prior to the fatal incident. Identification efforts are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:51 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Four Perish in UK Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A tragic plane crash over the weekend resulted in the deaths of four passengers aboard a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, Essex Police reported. The incident unfolded shortly after the aircraft departed from London Southend Airport.

Authorities are working diligently to identify the victims, none of whom were British nationals. The plane, operated by Dutch company Zeusch Aviation, was en route to its base in Lelystad, Netherlands, following a flight path from Athens, Greece, to Pula, Croatia, earlier that day.

Zeusch Aviation, known for its medical evacuation and private charter operations, saw the 23-metre turboprop rapidly ignite shortly after takeoff, according to police. Investigators continue their inquiry into the cause of this fatal occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025