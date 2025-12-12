EU Moves to Freeze Russian Assets Indefinitely

The European Union is set to indefinitely freeze Russian central bank assets held in Europe, a strategic move in aiding Ukraine's defense efforts against Russia's invasions. This decision is seen as crucial for maintaining European security in the wake of Moscow's 2022 incursion into Ukrainian territory.

A significant milestone in this process is the planned immobilization of 210 billion euros in Russian sovereign assets. This measure is intended to circumvent potential dissent from EU states like Hungary and Slovakia, which have maintained better ties with Moscow, and ensure the assets remain inaccessible to Russia.

The EU intends to leverage the frozen assets to extend a proposed loan of up to 165 billion euros to Ukraine for 2026 and 2027. This loan is designed to be repaid only once Russia compensates Kyiv for war damages, effectively acting as a grant towards future reparations. Germany has pledged substantial guarantees, and diplomatic efforts are underway to address Belgium's concerns about possible financial exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)