Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jharkhand: Godowns Sealed

Authorities in Jharkhand's Giridih district sealed three godowns involved in storing illegally-mined mica. The operation was part of a broader campaign against illegal mining. An estimated 350 tons of mica worth around Rs 1 crore were seized, and legal actions are underway against the godown owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:17 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jharkhand: Godowns Sealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against illegal mining in Jharkhand, officials sealed three godowns in the Giridih district for storing illicitly mined minerals.

The crackdown is part of an ongoing effort by authorities to curb unauthorized mining activities in the region.

Animesh Rajan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Khorimahua, stated that approximately 350 tons of illegally-mined mica, valued at about Rs 1 crore, were discovered. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the godown owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025