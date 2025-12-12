Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jharkhand: Godowns Sealed

In a significant move against illegal mining in Jharkhand, officials sealed three godowns in the Giridih district for storing illicitly mined minerals.

The crackdown is part of an ongoing effort by authorities to curb unauthorized mining activities in the region.

Animesh Rajan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Khorimahua, stated that approximately 350 tons of illegally-mined mica, valued at about Rs 1 crore, were discovered. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the godown owner.

