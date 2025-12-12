Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jharkhand: Godowns Sealed
Authorities in Jharkhand's Giridih district sealed three godowns involved in storing illegally-mined mica. The operation was part of a broader campaign against illegal mining. An estimated 350 tons of mica worth around Rs 1 crore were seized, and legal actions are underway against the godown owner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move against illegal mining in Jharkhand, officials sealed three godowns in the Giridih district for storing illicitly mined minerals.
The crackdown is part of an ongoing effort by authorities to curb unauthorized mining activities in the region.
Animesh Rajan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Khorimahua, stated that approximately 350 tons of illegally-mined mica, valued at about Rs 1 crore, were discovered. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the godown owner.
(With inputs from agencies.)