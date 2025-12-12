Court Sentences Six in Sensational 2017 Actress Assault Case

The Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court on Friday delivered a verdict in the high-profile 2017 actress assault case, sentencing six individuals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. In a significant development, popular Malayalam actor Dileep was acquitted of charges in the same case, sparking mixed reactions.

Among those convicted, Sunil NS, known as Pulsar Suni, received an additional three-year imprisonment and financial penalties under IT Act sections for publishing sexually explicit content. The sentences for the others, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, and Pradeep, also carry fines under various charges including criminal conspiracy and abduction.

The prosecution expressed dissatisfaction with what they deemed a lenient punishment and announced plans to appeal in the Kerala High Court. The assault, characterized by the accused taking control of the victim's vehicle, profoundly impacted the victim and society. Authorities vowed continued support for the survivor as discussions around justice and punishment continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)