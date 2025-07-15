Trade Showdown: EU Prepares Countermeasures Against US Tariffs
EU trade ministers unanimously condemned US President Trump's 30% tariff on the EU, considering it 'absolutely unacceptable.' They are exploring countermeasures and negotiating a trade deal with the US. Potential repercussions span across multiple sectors in both economies, raising concerns about global economic stability and provoking diplomatic efforts.
EU trade ministers have unanimously rejected US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 30% tariff on European Union imports, deeming it 'absolutely unacceptable.' In response, they are exploring countermeasures while engaging in negotiations with the United States to avoid a potential trade conflict.
The ministers convened in Brussels following Trump's surprise announcement. The proposed tariffs would affect a range of European products, potentially disrupting economies on both sides of the Atlantic. The EU, as the world's largest trading bloc and America's principal business partner, is seeking a resolution.
European leaders are discussing countermeasures and advocating unity among member states. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the urgency of negotiations, suggesting that a solution before August 1 is vital. Meanwhile, the EU is pursuing new economic partnerships globally, including with Indonesia and other Pacific nations.
