Trade Showdown: EU Prepares Countermeasures Against US Tariffs

EU trade ministers unanimously condemned US President Trump's 30% tariff on the EU, considering it 'absolutely unacceptable.' They are exploring countermeasures and negotiating a trade deal with the US. Potential repercussions span across multiple sectors in both economies, raising concerns about global economic stability and provoking diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-07-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 02:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU trade ministers have unanimously rejected US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 30% tariff on European Union imports, deeming it 'absolutely unacceptable.' In response, they are exploring countermeasures while engaging in negotiations with the United States to avoid a potential trade conflict.

The ministers convened in Brussels following Trump's surprise announcement. The proposed tariffs would affect a range of European products, potentially disrupting economies on both sides of the Atlantic. The EU, as the world's largest trading bloc and America's principal business partner, is seeking a resolution.

European leaders are discussing countermeasures and advocating unity among member states. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the urgency of negotiations, suggesting that a solution before August 1 is vital. Meanwhile, the EU is pursuing new economic partnerships globally, including with Indonesia and other Pacific nations.

