Trade Showdown: EU Prepares Countermeasures Against US Tariffs

EU trade ministers have unanimously rejected US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 30% tariff on European Union imports, deeming it 'absolutely unacceptable.' In response, they are exploring countermeasures while engaging in negotiations with the United States to avoid a potential trade conflict.

The ministers convened in Brussels following Trump's surprise announcement. The proposed tariffs would affect a range of European products, potentially disrupting economies on both sides of the Atlantic. The EU, as the world's largest trading bloc and America's principal business partner, is seeking a resolution.

European leaders are discussing countermeasures and advocating unity among member states. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the urgency of negotiations, suggesting that a solution before August 1 is vital. Meanwhile, the EU is pursuing new economic partnerships globally, including with Indonesia and other Pacific nations.