Mozambique's Historic Win Ends Gabon's AFCON Dream

Gabon is on the brink of an early departure from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after succumbing to a 3-2 loss against Mozambique in Group F. The victory in Agadir marks a significant milestone for the southern African side, ending their 40-year wait for a win at the continental finals.

The match saw Mozambique excel with goals scored by Faisal Bangal, Geny Catamo, and Diogo Calila, under the leadership of 42-year-old winger Elias Pelembe. This win is Mozambique's first at the continental finals, achieved on their 17th attempt since making their tournament debut in 1986.

Despite resilient performances from Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Moucketou-Moussounda, the team's consecutive defeats threaten their progression to the Round of 16. With an upcoming match against defending champions Ivory Coast, Gabon's chances are grim.

(With inputs from agencies.)