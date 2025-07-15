European Ports Struggle to Meet Shore-Side Power Supply Deadline

Most European ports are behind schedule in installing the infrastructure needed for ships to use onshore power supply (OPS) while docked. This transition to cleaner energy is in line with EU environmental regulations, which mandate installation by 2030.

A study commissioned by Transport & Environment (T&E) examined 31 European ports. Findings show that only 20% of the required connections have been completed or contracted, with the majority of ports making slow progress. Of those assessed, just four ports have met over half of their required connections ahead of the EU deadline.

Communities near ports are hopeful that this switch will reduce pollution from cruise ships that run engines while moored, emitting harmful substances. Additionally, the study indicates discrepancies in OPS availability among ship types, with cargo vessels particularly lacking adequate infrastructure.