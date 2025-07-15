Left Menu

Lodha Shines as Real Estate Champion: Earns Great Place To Work Certification Again

Lodha, a leading Indian real estate developer, has earned the Great Place To Work® certification once more, highlighting its commitment to a people-first workplace. The company's strong employee feedback and focus on diversity, inclusion, and well-being underscore its top ranking and industry-leading work culture.

Lodha earns Prestigious 'Great Place To Work' Recognition for Exemplary Workplace Culture. Image Credit: ANI
Lodha, a prominent figure in India's real estate sector, has been honored with the Great Place To Work® certification once again, underscoring its unwavering commitment to cultivating a high-performance, purpose-driven, and people-centric work environment. This accolade further solidifies Lodha's position among India's top 100 companies and as a leader in the real estate industry.

The certification is anchored on comprehensive employee feedback across key dimensions like Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie, where Lodha excelled beyond industry norms. The company's status as a favored employer is rooted in its philosophy of inclusivity, open communication, and shared purpose, consistently setting a benchmark for other organizations.

Commenting on the achievement, Ms. Janhavi Sukhtankar, President of Human Resources at Lodha, emphasized that the recognition is a testament to the inspirational, respectful, and empowering workplace Lodha strives to cultivate. Over the past year, the organization has focused on initiatives such as mental wellness programs and leadership coaching, reflecting its forward-thinking approach that intertwines business success with employee satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

