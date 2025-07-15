Lodha Shines as Real Estate Champion: Earns Great Place To Work Certification Again

Lodha, a prominent figure in India's real estate sector, has been honored with the Great Place To Work® certification once again, underscoring its unwavering commitment to cultivating a high-performance, purpose-driven, and people-centric work environment. This accolade further solidifies Lodha's position among India's top 100 companies and as a leader in the real estate industry.

The certification is anchored on comprehensive employee feedback across key dimensions like Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie, where Lodha excelled beyond industry norms. The company's status as a favored employer is rooted in its philosophy of inclusivity, open communication, and shared purpose, consistently setting a benchmark for other organizations.

Commenting on the achievement, Ms. Janhavi Sukhtankar, President of Human Resources at Lodha, emphasized that the recognition is a testament to the inspirational, respectful, and empowering workplace Lodha strives to cultivate. Over the past year, the organization has focused on initiatives such as mental wellness programs and leadership coaching, reflecting its forward-thinking approach that intertwines business success with employee satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)