India Boosts Global Energy Ties Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

In a reassuring statement amidst rising geopolitical tensions, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri declared that global energy resources remain sufficient, even as such tensions traditionally influence crude oil prices. His remarks were made on the sidelines of a national seminar on school education organized by the Council for Social Development.

Puri reflected on the price stability of crude oil, which currently hovers between $65 and $70 per barrel, despite numerous military conflicts worldwide. He firmly believes that the world possesses adequate energy supplies. India's growing presence on global energy platforms was underscored, particularly with its inaugural participation in the OPEC seminar.

Highlighting his recent tour to Europe, Puri sought to strengthen energy partnerships in Austria, Iceland, and Norway, with a focus on tapping into geothermal energy's potential. Puri articulated his enthusiasm for integrating geothermal resources into India's energy portfolio and expanding platforms like India Energy Week, which comprehensively covers various energy forms.

