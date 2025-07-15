Sterling's Roller Coaster: UK Economy and the Constant Battle for Stability

The British pound stabilized on Tuesday following a slide on Monday as global markets turned more optimistic. Investors are eagerly awaiting U.S. inflation data and a speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, which could impact future monetary policies.

Sterling traded at $1.3435, experiencing little change against the dollar, and showed similar steadiness against the euro at 86.92 pence. Governor Bailey is set to deliver his annual "Mansion House" speech alongside finance minister Rachel Reeves in a sign of coordinated fiscal oversight.

Despite a 7.6% increase against the dollar this year, the pound has lost over 5% to the euro. Concerns are rising about the UK's economic fundamentals, exacerbated by recent fiscal adjustments and investor doubts about government financial strategies, adding pressure to sterling's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)