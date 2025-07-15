Left Menu

Sterling's Roller Coaster: UK Economy and the Constant Battle for Stability

The British pound held steady after a recent slide amid optimistic market tones before U.S. inflation data and a speech by Bank of England Governor. Concerns about the UK economy's outlook, shrinking fiscal headroom, and rate cuts loom large. Investors keenly await U.S. and UK inflation data for future rate cues.

15-07-2025
The British pound stabilized on Tuesday following a slide on Monday as global markets turned more optimistic. Investors are eagerly awaiting U.S. inflation data and a speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, which could impact future monetary policies.

Sterling traded at $1.3435, experiencing little change against the dollar, and showed similar steadiness against the euro at 86.92 pence. Governor Bailey is set to deliver his annual "Mansion House" speech alongside finance minister Rachel Reeves in a sign of coordinated fiscal oversight.

Despite a 7.6% increase against the dollar this year, the pound has lost over 5% to the euro. Concerns are rising about the UK's economic fundamentals, exacerbated by recent fiscal adjustments and investor doubts about government financial strategies, adding pressure to sterling's stability.

