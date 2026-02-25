Left Menu

AI Fears and Tariff Doubts Shake U.S. Stock Movements

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly on Wednesday as investors reassessed AI trade risks and tariff uncertainties with Nvidia's earnings in focus. Stock movements were volatile amid concerns over AI's impact on various sectors. President Trump's new tariff policies added to the volatility, while market attention turned to Nvidia's impending earnings report.

U.S. stock index futures inched upward on Wednesday following volatile sessions earlier this week, with investors reassessing the risks tied to the AI trade and fresh tariff uncertainties as Nvidia's earnings report looms.

February proved turbulent for U.S. equities, as doubts lingered over the payoff from extensive AI investments by major tech firms. These concerns, alongside uncertainties about tariffs, spurred volatility. Several sectors, from commercial real estate to logistics, have seen sharp declines amid worries about industry disruptions driven by advances in AI.

President Donald Trump, during his State of the Union address, highlighted stock market gains and claimed that globally, countries and corporations prefer to adhere to existing tariffs and investment deals. Meanwhile, analysts and investors alike are keenly watching Nvidia's earnings for any accelerated profit growth fueled by Big Tech's significant capital expenditure plans.

