Left Menu

Omnitech Engineering IPO Sees Modest Start on Launch Day

Omnitech Engineering Ltd's IPO had an 8% subscription on its first day, attracting bids for 15,63,738 shares. The Rs 583-crore offering combines fresh equity issues and an Offer For Sale by promoter Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh. The funds will be used for debt repayment, new facilities, and corporate expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:54 IST
Omnitech Engineering IPO Sees Modest Start on Launch Day
  • Country:
  • India

Omnitech Engineering Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) commenced with an 8% subscription on its launch day, with bids coming in for 15,63,738 shares against the total offer of 1,89,09,890 shares, according to NSE data.

Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed to 13% of their quota, while non-institutional investors and Retail Individual Investors each subscribed to 6%. The firm had previously secured over Rs 174 crore from anchor investors, ahead of the Rs 583-crore public sale set to close on February 27.

The IPO involves fresh equity issuance worth up to Rs 418 crore and an Offer For Sale of shares valued at Rs 165 crore by promoter Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh. Proceeds are earmarked for debt repayment, new facilities, and general corporate purposes. Renowned clients include Halliburton and Suzlon.

TRENDING

1
Switzerland Offers Aid to Victims of Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy

Switzerland Offers Aid to Victims of Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: Nepal and China's Diplomatic Dialogue

Strengthening Ties: Nepal and China's Diplomatic Dialogue

 Nepal
3
Controversy Unfolds: Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Adulterated Laddu Scandal

Controversy Unfolds: Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Adulterated Laddu Scandal

 India
4
Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026