Left Menu

Political Showdown: Congress Challenges PM Modi Amid Global Controversies

Congress's Pawan Khera criticizes PM Modi's foreign visits amid a political row over a trade deal with the US and conflict in Palestine. BJP retaliates with accusations against Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Youth Congress's protests at the AI Summit fuel tensions between both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:54 IST
Political Showdown: Congress Challenges PM Modi Amid Global Controversies
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Pawan Khera, Chairman of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, questioned the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits as the PM arrived in Israel for a two-day mission. The visit aims to enhance bilateral relations, amid Congress's rebuke of BJP accusations about Rahul Gandhi.

Khera confronted the government, challenging Prime Minister Modi's foreign trips and trade agreements initiated under his leadership. He urged a response to issues questioning the current administration's actions, alongside allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein, as PM Modi engages with Israeli officials to advance diplomatic ties.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing disputes arising from a youth Congress protest against the India-US trade deal, Congress MP Imran Masood demanded the Prime Minister address the issue of Palestinian casualties during his visit to the Israeli Parliament. This comes after BJP's Piyush Goyal criticized past Congress leaders and accused Rahul Gandhi of compromising politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

 India
2
3 more arrested from Shimla in connection with 'shirtless' protest at AI Summit in Delhi; 11 held so far: Officials.

3 more arrested from Shimla in connection with 'shirtless' protest at AI Sum...

 India
3
Emirates City: A New Dawn for Gaza Reconstruction

Emirates City: A New Dawn for Gaza Reconstruction

 Global
4
Political Clash Over Cancelled Satellite Hospitals in Rajasthan

Political Clash Over Cancelled Satellite Hospitals in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026