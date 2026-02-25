Political Showdown: Congress Challenges PM Modi Amid Global Controversies

On Wednesday, Pawan Khera, Chairman of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, questioned the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits as the PM arrived in Israel for a two-day mission. The visit aims to enhance bilateral relations, amid Congress's rebuke of BJP accusations about Rahul Gandhi.

Khera confronted the government, challenging Prime Minister Modi's foreign trips and trade agreements initiated under his leadership. He urged a response to issues questioning the current administration's actions, alongside allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein, as PM Modi engages with Israeli officials to advance diplomatic ties.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing disputes arising from a youth Congress protest against the India-US trade deal, Congress MP Imran Masood demanded the Prime Minister address the issue of Palestinian casualties during his visit to the Israeli Parliament. This comes after BJP's Piyush Goyal criticized past Congress leaders and accused Rahul Gandhi of compromising politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)