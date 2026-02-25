Freedom Shield Drills Amid Rising Tensions: A Military Exercise to Reassure Allies

The US and South Korean militaries announced their joint annual spring exercises, named Freedom Shield, to occur from March 9-19. These drills aim to bolster the combined defense capabilities of the allies amidst escalating tensions with North Korea, which perceives the exercises as invasion rehearsals.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirm that 18,000 troops will participate, while the US has not disclosed its troop commitment. These largely computer-simulated drills will assess the allies' operational capabilities through evolving war scenarios while including a field training program, Warrior Shield.

This military preparation comes as North Korea's Kim Jong Un solidifies his hardline policies and advances his nuclear arsenal. With diplomacy at a stalemate, regional security concerns grow amidst expanding US-China geopolitical competition.

