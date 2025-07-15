Left Menu

Telangana's Ambitious Journey Towards a USD Three Trillion Economy

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, highlights the state's significant economic growth, focusing on a 'China Plus One' strategy. The government has attracted investments of about Rs 3,28,000 crore and aims for Telangana to be a USD three trillion economy by 2047 to compete globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold statement of intent, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that his government has successfully attracted investments worth Rs 3,28,000 crore within 18 months. Positioning the state as a key player in the 'China Plus One' strategy, Telangana is drawing interest from investors worldwide.

Speaking at the foundation ceremony for ICHOR Biologics' new facility at Genome Valley, Reddy highlighted his administration's focus on establishing Telangana and Hyderabad as premier investment hubs. The Chief Minister emphasized the global search for alternative manufacturing destinations post-COVID, underscoring his goal to present Telangana as a viable option.

Reddy detailed plans to unveil the 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document, aiming for the state to reach a USD three trillion economy by 2047. This initiative forms part of the broader goal contributing to India's USD 30 trillion target, indicating Telangana's intention to compete with global economies rather than regional neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

