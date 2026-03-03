Escalating Conflict Spurs Oil Price Surge Amid Hormuz Tensions

For a third consecutive day, oil prices have surged as the intensifying conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran sparks fears of significant disruptions in oil supply. This concern arises primarily due to threats involving the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil shipments.

Brent crude futures rose to $79.44 per barrel following a significant climb on Monday, reaching levels not seen since early 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also experienced an upswing, indicating a growing anxiety over energy supplies.

The crisis escalated as Iran launched strikes against energy infrastructures in Gulf countries in retaliation to U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. Market analysts warn that the prolonged conflict may further elevate oil prices, potentially impacting global energy markets adversely.

(With inputs from agencies.)